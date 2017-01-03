Home Video and Netflix Releases // January 3

The first home video offerings in 2017 are a mixed bag of genres that could appeal to a wide variety of audiences. Meanwhile over on Netflix, January kicks off with a large amount of new content including some of 2015’s biggest hits and misses.

Blair Witch

The Guest director Adam Wingard revived the Blair Witch franchise in September but the film didn’t really resonate with audiences, debuting in second on its opening weekend and quickly falling off the charts. As it goes with most horror films these days though, the paltry box office take of $37.5M was more than enough to cover the film’s budget. Included on the home video release is an audio commentary from Wingard and writer Simon Barrett, and a lengthy series of featurettes detailing the film’s production.

Denial

In any other year Denial would probably be receiving some awards buzz right about now, but so far the courtroom drama starring Rachel Weisz and Timothy Spall hasn’t received any nominations. It only made $4M in its short box office run but currently holds an 81% Rotten Tomato ranking, so fans of historical drama should find something to like here. The only included supplement on the release is a 4-minute making of featurette featuring interviews with the cast and crew.

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

Adapted from a 2011 novel, Middle School had a quiet release in October while the box office was crowded with kid-friendly fare like Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and Storks. Even with some pretty poor reviews the film took in $20-M worldwide. This one’s probably worth a rental if you have a kid who loved the book. The small selection of special features includes deleted scenes, a gag reel, and a few featurettes including one titled “The Wedgie Wheel”.

New on Netflix:

American Sniper

American Women

Futurama – Seasons 7-10

HALO Legends

Hellevator – Season 2

Horns

Justice League: Gods & Monsters

Nine to Five

Power Rangers Super Megaforce: The Legendary Battle (Extended)

Rosewater

Shameless (UK) – Series 4-6

Switched at Birth – Season 4

The Day the Earth Stood Still

Tom and Jerry: Spy Quest

Top Gear – Series 22

Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’? (Netflix Original)

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments – Season 2 (Netflix Original, New Episodes Weekly)

LEGO: Justice League vs The League of Doom (1/4)

Jupiter Ascending (1/5)

Lee Daniel’s STAR – Episodes 1 & 2 (New Episodes Weekly, 1/5)

Some Assembly Required – Season 2 (1/5)

Coin Heist (Netflix Original, 1/6)

Growing Up Coy (1/6)

Marauders (1/6)

One Day at a Time – Season 1 (Netflix Original, 1/6)

Tarzan and Jane – Season 1 (Netflix Original, 1/6)

Big Hero 6 (1/7)

Miss Sharon Jones! (1/7)

Best and Most Beautiful Things (1/9)