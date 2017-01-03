Home Video and Netflix Releases // January 3
The first home video offerings in 2017 are a mixed bag of genres that could appeal to a wide variety of audiences. Meanwhile over on Netflix, January kicks off with a large amount of new content including some of 2015’s biggest hits and misses.
The Guest director Adam Wingard revived the Blair Witch franchise in September but the film didn’t really resonate with audiences, debuting in second on its opening weekend and quickly falling off the charts. As it goes with most horror films these days though, the paltry box office take of $37.5M was more than enough to cover the film’s budget. Included on the home video release is an audio commentary from Wingard and writer Simon Barrett, and a lengthy series of featurettes detailing the film’s production.
In any other year Denial would probably be receiving some awards buzz right about now, but so far the courtroom drama starring Rachel Weisz and Timothy Spall hasn’t received any nominations. It only made $4M in its short box office run but currently holds an 81% Rotten Tomato ranking, so fans of historical drama should find something to like here. The only included supplement on the release is a 4-minute making of featurette featuring interviews with the cast and crew.
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
Adapted from a 2011 novel, Middle School had a quiet release in October while the box office was crowded with kid-friendly fare like Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and Storks. Even with some pretty poor reviews the film took in $20-M worldwide. This one’s probably worth a rental if you have a kid who loved the book. The small selection of special features includes deleted scenes, a gag reel, and a few featurettes including one titled “The Wedgie Wheel”.
New on Netflix:
American Sniper
American Women
Futurama – Seasons 7-10
HALO Legends
Hellevator – Season 2
Horns
Justice League: Gods & Monsters
Nine to Five
Power Rangers Super Megaforce: The Legendary Battle (Extended)
Rosewater
Shameless (UK) – Series 4-6
Switched at Birth – Season 4
The Day the Earth Stood Still
Tom and Jerry: Spy Quest
Top Gear – Series 22
Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’? (Netflix Original)
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments – Season 2 (Netflix Original, New Episodes Weekly)
LEGO: Justice League vs The League of Doom (1/4)
Jupiter Ascending (1/5)
Lee Daniel’s STAR – Episodes 1 & 2 (New Episodes Weekly, 1/5)
Some Assembly Required – Season 2 (1/5)
Coin Heist (Netflix Original, 1/6)
Growing Up Coy (1/6)
Marauders (1/6)
One Day at a Time – Season 1 (Netflix Original, 1/6)
Tarzan and Jane – Season 1 (Netflix Original, 1/6)
Big Hero 6 (1/7)
Miss Sharon Jones! (1/7)
Best and Most Beautiful Things (1/9)
