Home Video and Netflix Releases // Jan 10

Netflix’s first big original series of 2017 launches on the streaming service this week, plus Peter Berg’s latest patriotic film lands on home video a few weeks before his Boston bombing film Patriot’s Day.

Deepwater Horizon

After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, Deepwater Horizon opened in theatres to some positive reviews and ended up making about $119-M. It hasn’t picked up much awards momentum however, just a lone People’s Choice Award nomination and Dylan O’Brien’s win for Choice AnTEENcipated Movie Actor at the Teen Choice Awards. The standard set of additional features are supplemented with a compatible VR app featuring three different commentary scenes pulled from the film. Maybe 2017 is the year when studios start bridging their home video releases with new VR technology.

The Accountant

While not very popular with critics, Ben Affleck’s math-espionage film caught on with audiences and pulled in $149-M worldwide. The film is getting a release on both standard and 4K Blu-ray and includes three featurettes that examine the weapon and stunt work in the film and a behavioural analysis of Affleck’s math savant character.

The Haunted House on Kirby Road

The Canadian indie horror film The Haunted House on Kirby Road is based on true events that took place on the infamous road in Vaughn. The film has racked up a few awards at various indie festivals including Best Horror Picture at the 2016 Toronto Independent Film Festival, and two Best Director wins for Stuart Stone at the 2016 Cineview Film Festival and the Tucson Terror Fest.

Also available:

Before I Wake

Kevin Hart: What Now?

New on Netflix:

Focus

Jim Gaffigan: Cinco (Netflix Original)

We’re Lalaloopsy – Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass (1/11)

The Innocents (1/11)

Private Parts (1/12)

Aquarius (1/13)

Blue Streak (1/13)

Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women (1/13)

Clinical (Netflix Original, 1/13)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – Season 1 (Netflix Original, 1/13)

Colony – Season 1 (1/14)