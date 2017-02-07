Home Video & Netflix Releases // February 7

With one week until Valentine’s Day, there’s lots of love on home video including a touching awards contender and an injection of Michael Bolton courtesy of Netflix.

Loving

Jeff Nichols had an amazing year 2016 directing two critically acclaimed films. The first, Midnight Special, was an enjoyable mix of sci-fi and family drama featuring a strong performance from his frequent collaborator Michael Shannon. But it’s his second film, Loving, that is getting awards recognition including a Best Original Screenplay nomination at the Critic’s Choice Awards, a Golden Globe nomination for Joel Edgerton, and Globe and Oscar nominations for Ruth Negga. The home video release features commentary from Nichols and four featurettes.

Trolls

Trolls joins The LEGO Movie in a category of films based on toys that probably sounded bad on paper but turned out to be pretty good. It is also getting some award nominations, but mostly for Justin Timberlake’s featured song “Can’t Stop the Feeling”. The Blu-ray is flush with family friendly features including an interactive Party Mode, featurettes, character interviews, and deleted scenes.

The Eagle Huntress

There are so many documentaries made each year that a few standout films will always fall through the cracks come awards season. For every one that looks at a serious subject like civil rights or refugee crises, you can find uplifting films like The Eagle Huntress, which follows one girl’s journey to become the first female hunter in a traditionally male dominated role. The film hits home video this week and includes commentary from director Otto Bell and a ten minute behind the scenes featurette.

Also available:

The 9th Life of Louis Drax

Almost Christmas

Antibirth

Blackway

Desierto

Frank & Lola

Two Lovers and a Bear

ABC’s of Death (Streaming on Shudder Feb. 8)

ABC’s of Death 2 (Shudder Feb. 8)

All Cheerleaders Die (Shudder Feb. 8)

Nina Forever (Shudder Feb. 8)

Blind Sun (Shudder Feb. 9)

New on Netflix:

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special (Netflix Original)

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments – Season 2 (Netflix Original, New Episodes Weekly)

Into the Woods (2/8)

Skiptrace (2/8)

Abstract: The Art of Design (Netflix Original, 2/10)

Cyborg 009: Call of Justice – Season 1 (Netflix Original, 2/10)

David Brent: Life on the Road (Netflix Original, 2/10)

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2/12)

The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death (2/13)