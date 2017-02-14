2016 Business Excellence Awards
Home Video & Netflix Releases // February 14

What better way to spend Valentine’s Day than curled up on the couch with one of this week’s new home video or streaming releases.

Arrival

Amy Adams may have gotten snubbed, but Arrival picked up quite a few Oscar nominations in other categories including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Director for Denis Villeneuve. The film recently returned to theatres with some extra behind the scenes footage added in. There are five featurettes included on the Blu-ray, but it’s unclear if the theatrical bonus footage is identical to any the home video extras.

The Edge of Seventeen

Kelly Fremon Craig’s debut feature debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival and earned her a number of award nominations, including Best First Feature accolades from the Detroit and New York Critics Associations. Included on the home video release are a gag reel and a roundtable discussion with the film’s cast and crew.

Also available:

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
Bleed for This
Christine
Phantasm Ravager (On Shudder)

New on Netflix:

Girlfriend’s Day (Netflix Original)
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (Netflix Original)
Project Mc2 Valentine’s Day Special (Netflix Original)
White Nights – Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Disney’s The BFG (2/16)
Chef’s Table – Season 3 (Netflix Original, 2/17)
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge – Season 4 (Netflix Original, 2/17)
The Seven Deadly Sins – Season 2 (Netflix Original, 2/17)
The Little Engine That Could (2/19)
Transformers: Robots in Disguise – Season 2 (2/19)


