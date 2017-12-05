Home Video & Netflix Releases // December 5

This week’s biggest release is on Netflix where season 2 of The Crown premieres. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything worthwhile on home video either.

Despicable Me 3

Steve Carell played double duty in this third instalment of the Despicable Me franchise, portraying both Gru and his long-lost twin brother Dru. The film grossed just over a billion dollars worldwide, more than any other Despicable Me film but not quite as much as Minions did back in 2015. The bonus content included on the disc skews mainly to the younger crowd, featuring a lot of Minion appearances.

American Assassin

This adaptation of Vince Flynn’s novel hit theatres in the wake of It‘s release and was thoroughly trounced by the horror film, making just $14.8M of its $36M in that opening weekend. It wasn’t really a flop, but there’s no word yet on whether a sequel is in the works. There are 15 more novels to work with if Lionsgate decides to go that way. The 4K Blu-ray home video release includes five featurettes and a Q&A featuring stars Dylan O’Brien and Taylor Kitsch.

New on Netflix:

7 Sisters

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight – Netflix Original

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Born in China (Dec. 6)

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children (Dec. 6)

Power Rangers (Dec. 6)

Trolls Holiday Special (Dec. 6)

Dynasty – Season 1 – Netflix Original – New Episodes Weekly (Dec. 7)

Riverdale – Season 1 – Netflix Original – New Episodes Weekly (Dec. 7)

The Red Tent – Season 1 (Dec. 7)

El Camino Christmas – Netflix Film (Dec. 8)

The Crown – Season 2 – Netflix Original (Dec. 8)

The Oath (Dec. 8)

The Little Hours (Dec. 10)