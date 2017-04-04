Home Video & Netflix Releases // April 4

This week you can bring home the first Star Wars standalone film and stream a new hour from the hilarious Louis C.K. Find out what else is heading to home video below.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Anyone who doubted that a Star Wars film about random characters wouldn’t do well at the box office had their expectations blown-up like the Death Star, as the film went on to become the highest grossing film of 2016. It’s already passed the $1B mark globaly, and it was still showing in almost 300 theatres as of last weekend. There’s no chance that the film can pass the mark set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but maybe this year’s The Last Jedi will be up for the task. Disney has loaded up the Rogue One home video package with an entire disc of content broken up into eleven featurettes, but unfortunately no commentary tracks or deleted scenes are included (those will be on a future re-release no doubt).

Office Christmas Party

Considering that Office Christmas Party opened two weeks after Moana and a week before Rogue One, the film managed to do pretty well at the box office for a comedy. The film hung around in the top ten domestically for three weeks and brought in $114.5M worldwide on a $45M budget, a pretty good return on investment for Paramount. The Blu-ray comes with theatrical and unrated cuts of the film, commentary from directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck, outtakes, and deleted scenes.

Also available:

Berkshire County

The Book of Love

The Bounce Back

Ghost of New Orleans

New on Netflix:

Chewing Gum – Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Louis C.K. 2017 (Netflix Original)

Available 4/5

De Palma

iZombie – Season 3 (New Episodes Weekly)

Available 4/6

The Last Kingdom – Season 2 (Netflix Original – New Weekly Episodes)

Titanic

Available 4/7

Dawn of the Croods – Season 3 (Netflix Original)

El Faro De Las Orcas (Netflix Original Film)

Riverdale – Season 1 (Netflix Original – New Episodes Weekly)

Strike a Pose

The Get Down – Season 1 Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Win It All (Netflix Original Film)

Available 4/8

Almost Adults

Available 4/9

Mad Max: Fury Road

Available 4/10

Before I Wake

Streaming on SHUDDER

Jordskott, Season One (April 6)

Sensoria (April 10)

Hostile (April 10)