Home Video & Netflix Releases // April 25

Last year’s unofficial runner-up in the Best Picture race dances onto home video this week, while Netflix gets some intriguing new original documentaries.

La La Land

Of course, we don’t know exactly how much of the vote share La La Land got in the Best Picture category at the Oscars. But it will always be remembered as being the Best Picture winner for a fleeting few minutes before Moonlight took its rightful place at the top. Both the standard and 4K releases of La La Land feature a package of exclusive content including an audio commentary from Chazelle and composer Justin Hurwitz and over an hour of behind the scenes featurettes. A song selection feature also provides quick access to the film’s musical numbers.

Underworld: Blood Wars

Underworld is one of those series that keep coming back even when you think it’s run out of steam. Blood Wars only made $81M worldwide, but rumours are that its performance was enough to warrant a look at a potential sixth film. Like La La Land, Blood Wars is also receiving a 4K release, with both discs containing features like behind the scenes clips and a digital graphic novel.

