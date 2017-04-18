Home Video & Netflix Releases // April 18

This week on home video you can witness M. Night Shyamalan’s resurgence as a thriller director with Split, watch Michael Keaton chew the scenery – and some burgers – in The Founder, and binge on a host of new Netflix originals including the return of Bill Nye: Science Guy.

Split

James McAvoy turned in one of the best performances of his career in this hostage thriller as Kevin, a man with twenty-three distinct personalities. Only a few of them play a major part in the film, but the ease with which McAvoy moves between them all is something else. The Blu-ray package contains an alternate ending, fifteen deleted scenes and three short featurettes.

The Founder

The Founder takes a dramatic look at the history behind fast food powerhouse McDonald’s and how one man turned a quaint, family-friendly restaurant into one of the biggest food chains in the world. The film received great reviews from critics, but it didn’t stand out enough to garner any awards recognition. Included on the disc is a five-part featurette and a press conference with the director and some of the cast in attendance.

Also available:

Arsenal

Sailor Moon R: The Movie

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

New on Netflix:

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs – Netflix Original

Oklahoma City (April 19)

Battleship (April 20)

Tropic Thunder (April 20)

Bill Nye Saves the World – Season 1 – Netflix Original (April 21)

Girlboss – Season 1- Netflix Original (April 21)

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On – Season 1 – Netflix Original (April 21)

Sand Castle – Netflix Original Film (April 21)

Tales by Light – Season 2 – Netflix Original (April 21)

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show – Season 4 – Netflix Original (April 21)

Tramps – Netflix Original Film (April 21)

Secrets of Underground London (April 22)

Big Eyes (April 24)