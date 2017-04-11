2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

Home Video & Netflix Releases // April 11

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Home Releases, New Releases, The Watchlist
Tags: blu-ray, dvd, entourage, hidden figures, home video, kevin hart, light between oceans, Lion, monster trucks, movies, netflix, the bye bye man, toni erdmann

It’s a real grab bag of new home video and streaming releases this week, from the highs of Best Picture nominee Hidden Figures to the lows of another Adam Sandler Netflix vehicle – and actual monster vehicles! Check out your options below.

Hidden Figures

Theodore Melfi’s true story about three female engineers at NASA got a late jump on last year’s awards season but came away with three Oscar nominations and a win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment is releasing the film on both standard and 4K Blu-ray formats with a handful of special features including audio commentary by Melfi and Taraji P. Henson, a five-part behind the scenes featurette, and deleted scenes.

Monster Trucks

Monster Trucks was the first big bomb of the year, bringing in $60M worldwide on a $125M budget. The movie is probably worth a rental though if you have a little one in the house you need to keep occupied on a rainy April day. It does come with a good chunk of extra content like production diaries, featurettes, and six deleted scenes.

Also available:

Brimstone
The Bye Bye Man
Lion
Toni Erdmann

New on Netflix:

Kevin Hart: What Now?
Footloose (4/13)
The Chronicles of Riddick (4/13)
The Mindy Project – Season 5 Part B (4/13)
Chelsea – Season 2 (4/14, Netflix Original – New Episodes Weekly)
Sandy Wexler – Netflix Original Film (4/14)
Slam – Netflix Original Film (4/15)
Entourage (4/16)
The Light Between Oceans (4/17)
Shameless (U.S.) – Season 6 (4/17)


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

Rogue One Home Video & Netflix Releases // April 4
Silence Home Video & Netflix Releases // March 28

css.php