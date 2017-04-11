Home Video & Netflix Releases // April 11

It’s a real grab bag of new home video and streaming releases this week, from the highs of Best Picture nominee Hidden Figures to the lows of another Adam Sandler Netflix vehicle – and actual monster vehicles! Check out your options below.

Hidden Figures

Theodore Melfi’s true story about three female engineers at NASA got a late jump on last year’s awards season but came away with three Oscar nominations and a win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment is releasing the film on both standard and 4K Blu-ray formats with a handful of special features including audio commentary by Melfi and Taraji P. Henson, a five-part behind the scenes featurette, and deleted scenes.

Monster Trucks

Monster Trucks was the first big bomb of the year, bringing in $60M worldwide on a $125M budget. The movie is probably worth a rental though if you have a little one in the house you need to keep occupied on a rainy April day. It does come with a good chunk of extra content like production diaries, featurettes, and six deleted scenes.

Also available:

Brimstone

The Bye Bye Man

Lion

Toni Erdmann

New on Netflix:

Kevin Hart: What Now?

Footloose (4/13)

The Chronicles of Riddick (4/13)

The Mindy Project – Season 5 Part B (4/13)

Chelsea – Season 2 (4/14, Netflix Original – New Episodes Weekly)

Sandy Wexler – Netflix Original Film (4/14)

Slam – Netflix Original Film (4/15)

Entourage (4/16)

The Light Between Oceans (4/17)

Shameless (U.S.) – Season 6 (4/17)