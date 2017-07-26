Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Home Marijuana Delivery

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Ontario
Tags: hamilton, home delivery, kathleen wynne, marijuana, weed


A quick Google search of ‘online marijuana sales’ will result in an endless list of online weed suppliers from across canada that you can buy from and have delivered to your home. Many of these businesses have been operating illegally for years and after speaking with police, there hasn’t been a widely successful strategy to shut it down.

When it comes to the illegal selling of marijuana online, Premier Kathleen Wynne sees a historical parallel.

The Premier stopped short of suggesting any solutions.In the meantime, these businesses, including one here in Hamilton, are functioning freely.

Despite being illegal, these companies are not hiding anything, except their exact location.

Police told CHCH that many online sellers use multiple fake return addresses. Even locations posted on the seller’s websites tend to be false and often lead to nowhere.

Unlike other cyber crimes like child exploitation, police don’t have a dedicated staff who’s sole purpose is to crack down on illegal online marijuana sales.


LATEST STORIES

Home Marijuana Delivery

Thorold Paper Mill Demolition

Long Term Care Home Rally

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php