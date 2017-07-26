Home Marijuana Delivery

A quick Google search of ‘online marijuana sales’ will result in an endless list of online weed suppliers from across canada that you can buy from and have delivered to your home. Many of these businesses have been operating illegally for years and after speaking with police, there hasn’t been a widely successful strategy to shut it down.

When it comes to the illegal selling of marijuana online, Premier Kathleen Wynne sees a historical parallel.

The Premier stopped short of suggesting any solutions.In the meantime, these businesses, including one here in Hamilton, are functioning freely.

Despite being illegal, these companies are not hiding anything, except their exact location.

Police told CHCH that many online sellers use multiple fake return addresses. Even locations posted on the seller’s websites tend to be false and often lead to nowhere.

Unlike other cyber crimes like child exploitation, police don’t have a dedicated staff who’s sole purpose is to crack down on illegal online marijuana sales.