Holiday leftovers

Holiday feasts are usually filled with a number of dishes. Usually more than one family can eat in one sitting. So what does one do with all those leftover?

There’s nothing wrong with reheating them, but leftovers can be kept for three to four days in the refrigerator. Any longer and you could risk getting food poisoning.

Ontario’s chief medical officer recommends people chill their food to about 4 degrees celsius after preparing it.

It is also recommended that you remove stuffing from turkeys or other meats and refrigerate them in separate containers.

If you’re reheating any sauces, soups or gravy make sure to bring it to a boil.

And if you’re not sure how long food has been in your fridge it is always best to follow the “when in doubt – throw it out” rule.


