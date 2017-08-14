2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hoarded Beamsville cats find new homes in Grimsby

Posted:
Dozens of cats and kittens, many who were left to fend for themselves on a Beamsville property, are off to their forever homes.

Pet Valu in Grimsby was busy with animal lovers who have heard about the difficult past these cats have endured.

The cats came from the property on Merritt Road in Beamsville where volunteers have been spending nearly a month cleaning up. Volunteers were able to save nearly 100 cats despite finding over 150 dead cats on site.

The OSPCA called it a hoarding situation but said they didn’t have enough evidence to lay charges.

But today was about the happiness the cats can bring to their new families and about all the love they will receive in return. One family couldn’t resist and took two cats home.


