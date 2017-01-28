Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

HMV CANADA CLOSING ALL STORES

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World, Entertainment, Haldimand/Norfolk, Halton, Hamilton, Health & Lifestyle, Niagara, Ontario, Peel, Toronto
Tags: bankruptcy, hmv, music, NATIONAL, online shopping, retail

SONY DSC

HMV Canada will close its stores across the country by April 30th.  An Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved an application to place the company into receivership on Friday.

Court documents show that the company owes close to $39 million dollars to its lender HUK 10 Ltd.  On top of that, they are losing $100 thousand dollars a day as customers move towards online purchases of media.   HMV has 102 stores in Canada and employs about 1,340 people.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php