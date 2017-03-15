Hitting the hills

All this snow means more fun when you’re a kid, especially a kid on March Break. As children woke up this morning and looked outside, many of them had one thing on their mind- tobogganing!

Some whipped by on speed racers while others surfed on their knees hands free.

Tobgganing was outlawed by the City of Hamilton until this past December when council gave the go ahead to head for the hills at three locations in the city.

And that made for a pretty great day today.