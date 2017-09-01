Hit and run victim’s story

For the first time we are hearing from the victim of a hit and run crash in Hamilton’s east end that happened nearly two weeks ago.

19 year old Maddy Allen, who remains in hospital, has a message for the man who was arrested and charged with running her down that night.

“I forgive you, but I will never forget and I believe what goes around comes around.”

Maddy was out with her fiance Brendan celebrating her 19th birthday, their first time out at a bar. Around 1 am they decided to walk home. Witnesses say a blue Honda Civic was speeding down Main street, it drove up onto the sidewalk right towards Maddy, she was thrown 20 feet.

“And I just remember waking up on the grass and there was everybody freaking out calling the cops and Brendan telling me don’t move don’t move, keep your eyes open.”

She couldn’t move, Maddy temporarily lost feeling in her legs and feared she was paralyzed. She broke the largest bone in her leg, three ribs, two vertebrae, fractured her pelvic bone and hip socket. She has staples up her knee and stitches on the bottom of her foot.

“I’ll be able to walk again and that’s what matters right now.”

Meanwhile Maddy’s mom jumped into action on Facebook asking people of Hamilton to help find the driver responsible.

“My daughter forgives him, I do not and I probably never will because he almost took one of the most precious things away from me.”

31 year old Sufian Nineza was arrested and appeared for a bail hearing, which was denied. He will be back in court on September 5th. He’s been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm as well as fail to remain causing bodily harm. Each carry a maximum 10 year sentence in jail.

For Maddy she has another year of physiotherapy before she’ll be able to walk on her own again but remains positive. She is thankful for all the support she’s been given.