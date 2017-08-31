Hit and run update

A new development to a hit and run investigation we first told you about on August 19th. It’s been 12 days and Maddy Allen still hasn’t taken a single step. She remains in the hospital, needing heavy pain medication in order to sleep. Hamilton police say they have arrested the man responsible for running her down but today they are asking for help identifying a female passenger.

Maddy and her fiance were walking home on the sidewalk at Barnesdale and Main street east when a car drove up and hit them from behind. Maddy was thrown into the air breaking her femur, the largest bone in her leg, she is also bruised head to toe.

Maddy’s mom Liz posted about the incident online and the community located the Honda Civic with a smashed windshield. Maddy’s hair was found mixed in with the shattered glass.

“Police were assisted not only by the media but by the public and by video cameras in the area and we were shortly able to identify the vehicle involved and the driver of that vehicle.”

A 31 year old male from Hamilton has was charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm as well as fail to remain causing bodily harm. Each carry a maximum 10 year sentence in jail.

At this point police say they are only looking to speak with the passenger who is a potential witness, but it’s still unclear who that woman is.