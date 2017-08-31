Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hit and run update

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, hit and run, hospital, Maddy Allen, main st, police


A new development to a hit and run investigation we first told you about on August 19th. It’s been 12 days and Maddy Allen still hasn’t taken a single step. She remains in the hospital, needing heavy pain medication in order to sleep. Hamilton police say they have arrested the man responsible for running her down but today they are asking for help identifying a female passenger.

Maddy and her fiance were walking home on the sidewalk at Barnesdale and Main street east when a car drove up and hit them from behind. Maddy was thrown into the air breaking her femur, the largest bone in her leg, she is also bruised head to toe.

Maddy’s mom Liz posted about the incident online and the community located the Honda Civic with a smashed windshield. Maddy’s hair was found mixed in with the shattered glass.

“Police were assisted not only by the media but by the public and by video cameras in the area and we were shortly able to identify the vehicle involved and the driver of that vehicle.”

A 31 year old male from Hamilton has was charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm as well as fail to remain causing bodily harm. Each carry a maximum 10 year sentence in jail.

At this point police say they are only looking to speak with the passenger who is a potential witness, but it’s still unclear who that woman is.


LATEST STORIES

Tiger-Cats worked out Johnny Manziel

Eligible Ontario homeowners to get free smart thermostat

Preparing for post secondary life

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php