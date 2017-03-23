Hit musical Hamilton headed to Toronto

A touring production of the smash hit musical “Hamilton” is headed to Toronto in 2019.

David Mirvish shared the highly-anticipated news in a press release on Thursday stating, “We wouldn’t typically share news this early, but we just can’t hold back our enthusiasm – and many of you have been asking!”

The release says more details about dates and venue will be shared at a future date. Mirvish Productions owns and operates four theatres in downtown Toronto including Princess of Wales Theatre, Royal Alexandra Theatre, Ed Mirvish Theatre, and Panasonic Theatre.

“Hamilton” profiles America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.