Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

History in the making

Posted:
Category: Out and About
Tags: baseball, Bob Spence, Brad Kimmet, hamilton, Hamilton Stealers, National Oldtimers Baseball Championships, Phil Beaudoin, tim bolen


There is a silver anniversary happening this weekend in Hamilton as the National Oldtimers Baseball Championships is returning to Steel City for it’s 25th anniversary. After hosting the inaugural game, Hamilton also hosted them in 1996 and 2008. The championships will be taking over eight diamonds around town this weekend, and will feature 600 players aged 35 all the way up to 75. Tim Bolen had a chance to practise with one of three Hamilton’s teams, who showed off of the skills needed to win the whole thing


LATEST STORIES

Best Wishes for August 2, 2017

History in the making

Festival of Friends

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php