History in the making

There is a silver anniversary happening this weekend in Hamilton as the National Oldtimers Baseball Championships is returning to Steel City for it’s 25th anniversary. After hosting the inaugural game, Hamilton also hosted them in 1996 and 2008. The championships will be taking over eight diamonds around town this weekend, and will feature 600 players aged 35 all the way up to 75. Tim Bolen had a chance to practise with one of three Hamilton’s teams, who showed off of the skills needed to win the whole thing