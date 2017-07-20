Highway 6 south collision

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: ancaster, collision, crash, highway 6, ornge ambulance

2017-07-19-Highway6EN

A serious crash on Highway 6 south, between Butter and Book rds in Ancaster, closed all lanes in both directions around 3 pm Wednesday.

A 24-year old man had to be air lifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but since changed to non-life threatening. Two others were taken to hospital by ambulance and are expected to survive.

OPP say two cars where travelling northbound when one car decided to pass, it then hit a car travelling southbound head on. All three cars were involved, one ended up in the ditch, another was destroyed.

All lanes have since re-opened.


