Highway 6 dangers

After another serious crash on Highway 6 near the Hamilton airport, residents are calling for safety updates.

“We need a set of lights here. In the past 5-6 years we’ve had 5-6 people killed right outside our business.” Mike Whaling, business owner.

A memorial to victims has adorned his entrance for years.

Neighbours say traffic is far worse during morning and afternoon rush hours.

On Wednesday morning, OPP were called for a crash between 3 cars that sent 4 people to hospital. The highway was closed for two hours, but everyone is expected to fully recover from their injuries.

Principal Ellen Bannis says parents, staff and even the school bus have a hard time getting into the private elementary school across Highway 6. She is circulating a petition to call for a lower speed limit.

This section of Highway 6 is under provincial jurisdiction. City councillor Brenda Johnson was with Mike Whaling and then MPP Tim Hudak back in 2013 trying to lobby for a safer Highway 6, but nothing changed.

MPP Donna Skelly says she will make it a priority to look at safety measures for this stretch of highway.



