High speed internet “essential”

While the Federal government says it’s ready to spend $750 million to connect every home in Canada to the internet, it hasn’t announced if current users will ever see some relief on their internet bills. However, depending on your service provider, you may have already gotten that answer earlier this week.

From Hamilton to Apex, Nunavut, the CRTC wants every Canadian home to be hooked up to high-speed internet within the next 10 to 15 years. This plan is aimed at the remaining 18% of Canadians living in rural communities.

While the CRTC’s message is good, “internet for every Canadian,” you still have to pay for it and for most people, it isn’t cheap.

One independent service provider is actually lending a hand. Chatham-Ontario-based Teksavvy has informed it’s $300 000 users that their bills will decrease by $3-$10 in 2017. This comes after the CRTC ruled in October that telecoms like Rogers and Bell must slash their wholesale rates to providers like Teksavvy.

Teksavvy says they’ll be working on lowering the fees for their current customers in January and will then begin advertising their new rates on their site afterwards in order to gain new clients. We contacted other independent internet providers without any immediate answers to whether they’ll be following suit.