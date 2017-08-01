High-rise Hamilton fire causes early morning evacuation

Residents of a high-rise building in Hamilton got quite the wake-up call early Tuesday morning. Tenants of the 221 Melvin Ave. apartment complex had to evacuate and wait outside for an hour after a fire had been reported on the 17th floor.

When firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 3:37 a.m., the fire was already out. Crews worked diligently on clearing the smoke from the building.

Ambulance and paramedics were also called on scene. Only a few people were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Hamilton fire say there is still no word on what caused the fire, or how much damages will amount to.