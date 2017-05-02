2016 Business Excellence Awards
High Lake Ontario water levels

Lake Ontario has reached its highest water level in 24 years and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

“Overall the water levels are two feet higher than your typical average.” Tys Theysmeyer, RBG.

Spring Garden road is open now but Grindstone Creek has flooded many of the trails around the Royal Botanical Gardens.

Experts we spoke to say that some parts of Southern Ontario received three times the normal amount of rainfall in April, but they also said rain is only part of the problem.

“Overall the water levels have been accumulating in the upper Great Lakes and are now accumulating in the lower Great Lakes, and the consistent rain locally has added to the problem.”

80% of water in Lake Ontario comes from the upper Great Lakes, the rest comes from rain and run-off.

High winds have created massive waves along the Toronto shoreline and that rough water contributed to the flooding inland. There are barriers set up to stop people from walking on the shoreline trails.


