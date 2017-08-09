High-collision intersections

Six intersections in Burlington are getting extra police attention this week after number crunchers found they were the most likely places for collisions to occur.

This morning Halton Police hovered close to Appleby Line and Upper Middle- a busy Burlington intersection surrounded by businesses and homes. And rarely did a traffic light turn red without these officers finding a driver, or two, trying to squeeze through the intersection anyway.

“Generally if the light turns red and the front tires are still behind the stop line, they’ve had enough time to stop. So by the time the amber arrow goes, if they’re still moving and their tires are behind that solid stop line, we’re going to pull them over for a red light infraction. That’s $325 and four demerits against their driving record.” said Constable Chris Richardson.

Police are concentrating on six intersections; Appleby Line at Dundas and Upper Middle, Guelph Line at Harvester and Fairview, and Brant Street at Fairview and North Service.

Some Burlingtonians have been asking police about other intersections where they say they constantly have to avoid bad drivers. But these six, according to police data, currently get the most collisions in Burlington.

Police are using social media for some remedial driving lessons, as well as educating drivers on the rules of the road when they see those rules broken.

Police have noticed that far few people are running red lights in intersections where red light cameras are set up and those intersections have become safer.