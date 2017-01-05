Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

Hidden Figures

Posted:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: allison schroeder, comedy, drama, hidden figures, Janelle Monae, jim parsons, kevin costner, kirsten dunst, movies, nasa, octavia spencer, space race, taraji p henson, theodore melfi, trailers
Video credit: 20th Century Fox

Based on a true story, Hidden Figures is a dramatic comedy written by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, and directed by Melfi (St. Vincent). The film stars Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, and Octavia Spencer who has received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

HIDDEN FIGURES uncovers the incredible, untold yet true story of a brilliant group of women who changed the foundations of the country for the better — by aiming for the stars. The film recounts the vital history of an elite team of black female mathematicians at NASA who helped win the all-out space race against America’s rivals in the Soviet Union and, at the same time, sent the quest for equal rights and opportunity rocketing forwards.

“I wanted the film to explore the part of the story which is not documented at all, which is what it was like for three African American women to be working in segregated NASA even as all these accomplishments were taking place,” says Melfi. “I love the double meaning of the title because so often women have only been looked at as superficial ‘figures,’ rather than as great figures. But these women were the literal hidden figures that changed the space race.”

Hidden Figures is rated PG.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

A Monster Calls A Monster Calls
Underworld: Blood Wars Underworld: Blood Wars

css.php