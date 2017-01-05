Based on a true story, Hidden Figures is a dramatic comedy written by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, and directed by Melfi (St. Vincent). The film stars Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, and Octavia Spencer who has received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

HIDDEN FIGURES uncovers the incredible, untold yet true story of a brilliant group of women who changed the foundations of the country for the better — by aiming for the stars. The film recounts the vital history of an elite team of black female mathematicians at NASA who helped win the all-out space race against America’s rivals in the Soviet Union and, at the same time, sent the quest for equal rights and opportunity rocketing forwards.

“I wanted the film to explore the part of the story which is not documented at all, which is what it was like for three African American women to be working in segregated NASA even as all these accomplishments were taking place,” says Melfi. “I love the double meaning of the title because so often women have only been looked at as superficial ‘figures,’ rather than as great figures. But these women were the literal hidden figures that changed the space race.”

Hidden Figures is rated PG.