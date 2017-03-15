Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
HHS to broadcast live colonoscopy on Facebook

colonoscopy
(Photo courtesy Hamilton Health Sciences)

Have you ever wanted to watch a live colonoscopy procedure?

Well, here’s your chance. Hamilton Health Sciences is going to live stream a colonoscopy Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. on the organizations Facebook page.

Dr. Barry Lumb, physician in chief at HHS, will be performing the procedure on a patient named Dan, who lost his mother to bowel cancer when she was 59-years-old.

“Doing this for people to see live on the internet is my contribution to awareness,” Dan says. “If colon cancer is caught early enough, it’s rarely fatal. I want people to know their screening options so more of them can beat it.”

Colon cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in Ontario and the second most common cause of cancer deaths.

“If you have a first-degree family history, symptoms, or a positive FOBT (Fecal Occult Bowel Test) result, you shouldn’t wait to get a colonoscopy,” says Dr. Lumb in a statement on HHS website. “That’s why we’re showing people how it’s done. We want people to know there’s nothing to be afraid of.”

Because of his family history, Dan has been having routine colonoscopies for a number of years.

“It’s very simple,” Dan says. “People should know that it’s quick and painless.”


