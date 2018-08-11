Hess Street fire anniversary

;
It’s been a year since a fire destroyed an apartment unit at 95 Hess Street, and caused significant smoke damage in the units above. We followed up with a man who lives in one, who’s behind positive changes since that terrifying night.

It’s been a year since Robert Barnhardt could sit on his balcony and enjoy the morning sun.

His 7th floor unit was badly damaged, after an electrical fire broke out two floors below him in august last year, leaving his home blackened and charred.

Today, it’s good as new. Thankfully, he had tenant insurance. he can relax.

But before he got here, things were pretty bad. On the night of the fire, Robert, legally blind, was forced to sleep outside, with nowhere to go.

So, Robert joined the tenant engagement association, working with Hamilton City Housing to ensure residents have better supports in place.

Kathy Mcinnes with city housing says since the fire, a lot of changes have been made.

But just two months later, another fire broke out in same building, killing a man. Prompting city housing to do even more.

In the months after the fire, things started to go well for Robert, he even thought about opening his own used furniture business and things were going well he told me, until the Basic Income Pilot Project was scrapped by the Provincial Government.

But despite it all, Robert remains optimistic and grateful.



