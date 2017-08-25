Ch-Ching! Rewards

Heroin concealed in shoes seized at Hamilton International Airport

Two people have been charged after heroin was found hidden in the heels of several shoes at Hamilton International Airport.

On July 18, Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers conducted a routine examination at a cargo facility at the airport.

After noticing a strange smell coming from a package from Pakistan, they decided to open it and conduct an x-ray.

The package contained various clothing items, including five pairs of women’s high heels.

The scan revealed the presence of unidentified rectangular objects in the soles of the shoes that were later found to be bags of heroin wrapped in clear bags, and shaped to represent the sole of the shoe.

The CBSA says 799 grams of heroin were seized from the five pairs of women’s heels.

The narcotics were turned over to the RCMP who conducted a controlled delivery that led to the arrests of Evans Okwara, 34, and Nancy Mintah, 25, both of Toronto.

Okwara and Mintah are charged with the importation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking and conspiracy.

