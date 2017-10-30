Heroin, cash and 116 fentanyl patches seized by Hamilton police

A 42-year-old Hamilton man and a 49-year-old man from British Columbia are facing charges after officers seized roughly $30,000 worth of drugs.

Hamilton police say they were informed that a man had moved back into the city, and was actively selling a mixture of heroin and fentanyl referred to as “popcorn”.

Officers arrested Jason Taylor, 42, and Trevor Kennedy, 49, near Queenston Rd. and Nash Rd. on Thursday.

Police say they found about seven grams of suspected “popcorn” and a large amount of cash on one of the men. They also found the other to be in possession of 116 fentanyl patches.

Both men are facing drug trafficking charges and have been held for bail hearings.