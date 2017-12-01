Helping a St. Catharine’s family after they lost everything in a house fire

A St. Catharines fire that has left 6 people homeless, is bringing out the best in the community. The family, whose house went up in flames Tuesday night say they are overwhelmed with all the help and donations they continue to receive from friends and employers.

On Tuesday at 11:00 pm, Michelle Boyd and Bryan Wall were just getting to bed, when Boyd heard popping sounds and smelt fire. “He just yelled, he said our kitchen is on fire.”

The couple have four daughters ranging for 10 to 18, luckily only the oldest daughter was home that night. Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze which destroyed the house.

Boyd’s employer Keller Williams Realty say the family will not go without and everyone has already started to pitch in. And although the family has insurance, the business set up a Go Fund me page to help them with immediate costs of necessities.

Damage is estimated to be more than $100 000.