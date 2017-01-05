Helping the homeless

Hamilton’s homeless population is the target of some much needed help. Two different groups are taking it upon themselves to offer free food and clothing to the city’s needy. One group is driving around offering hot meals, while the other group is handing out warm clothing and blankets to people sleeping outside.

Kelsie Stephenson, her fiance Hugh and his cousin Nick spent three hours on New Years Day giving hot meals to homeless people in downtown Hamilton.

“We were actually shocked at the amount of people down there, some people holding signs, going through garbage.”

Hugh, Kelsie and Nick are hoping to go out in about a month to give more food and clothing, and their hoping to inspire others to help out the homeless as well.

They’re not the only ones trying to help Hamilton’s homeless. Tammy Haley has been asking people on Facebook for donations of clothes, socks, anything they can give. Tammy and a few friends have gone out three nights a week for four weeks to hand out warm clothing to people in need.

“I’m seeing a lot of cold, hungry, and thirsty people and it breaks my heart, it does.”

She plans to keep collecting clothes and handing them out as long as there’s a need in the city.