Hell in the Harbour race helping Special Olympics athletes one obstacle at a time

Dozens of runners took part in the challenging obstacle course “Hell in the Harbour” on Saturday at Bayfront Park for a good cause.

The proceeds raised from the third annual “Hell in the Harbour” race will go towards supporting Special Olympic athletes.

The event was hosted by Hamilton Police and the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Despite the name of the event, all of the participants appeared to be enjoying themselves and over $11,000 was raised according to the race’s website.