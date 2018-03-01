Hedley concerts in Hamilton, St. Catharines still on amid allegations

Hedley’s concerts in Hamilton and St. Catharines are still a go amid a number of anonymous sexual misconduct allegations made online against the band.

The two-time Juno winners released a statement Wednesday night saying they will be going on an “indefinite hiatus” at the end of their tour so the band’s members can “take a long hard look in the mirror.”

A radio host in Calgary and a woman in Ottawa also came forward alleging sexual misconduct and assault by the band’s lead singer Jacob Hoggard.

Hoggard released his own statement saying, “I need to be completely clear: I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual behaviour in my life. Ever. However, over the last 13 years I have behaved in a way that objectified women.”

The band said they unanimously made the decision to honour their engagements and continue on with the tour. “We have chosen to honour our commitment to this tour for our crew (who are like family to us), for the countless people that depend on this tour for their livelihood, our families, and most importantly, for our fans, who have supported us and believed in us from the very beginning.”

Hedley is set to play Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre on Tuesday and at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines on Wednesday.