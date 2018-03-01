Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hedley concerts in Hamilton, St. Catharines still on amid allegations

Posted:
Category: Entertainment
Tags: FirstOntario Centre, hamilton, hedley, Meridian Centre, st catharines

Hedley

Hedley’s concerts in Hamilton and St. Catharines are still a go amid a number of anonymous sexual misconduct allegations made online against the band.

The two-time Juno winners released a statement Wednesday night saying they will be going on an “indefinite hiatus” at the end of their tour so the band’s members can “take a long hard look in the mirror.”

A radio host in Calgary and a woman in Ottawa also came forward alleging sexual misconduct and assault by the band’s lead singer Jacob Hoggard.

Hoggard released his own statement saying, “I need to be completely clear: I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual behaviour in my life. Ever. However, over the last 13 years I have behaved in a way that objectified women.”

The band said they unanimously made the decision to honour their engagements and continue on with the tour. “We have chosen to honour our commitment to this tour for our crew (who are like family to us), for the countless people that depend on this tour for their livelihood, our families, and most importantly, for our fans, who have supported us and believed in us from the very beginning.”

Hedley is set to play Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre on Tuesday and at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines on Wednesday.




LATEST STORIES

Hedley concerts in Hamilton, St. Catharines still on amid allegations

Healthy made easy at Nature's Emporium

Best Wishes for March 1st

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php