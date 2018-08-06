Heat warning issued for Southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of Southern Ontario including Hamilton, Halton and Niagara regions.
The weather agency says humidex values reaching 40 are expected Monday with daytime temperatures hitting 31 degrees or higher.
Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
Those most at risk are young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.
A cold front is expected to move through the area Monday evening bringing an end to the event.
Hamilton Public Health is reminding residents to never leave pets or children alone in closed vehicles, especially when it is hot outside.
The health agency has offered the following tips to help reduce your risk of heat-related illness:
- Drink lots of water
- Go to an air-conditioned place such as your home, the mall, library or community centres
- Wear a hat and loose-fitting, lightweight clothes
- Take a bath or shower with cool water or if this is not possible, running cool water over your wrists or putting your arms or feet in cool water
- Close your blinds or curtains
- Limiting physical activity during the day
- Call your doctor if you have heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, weakness, tiredness, dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea and/or vomiting
