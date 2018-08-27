;
Heat warning issued for most of southern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southern Ontario.

The agency says the region can expect hot, humid conditions to continue through to Wednesday.

Afternoon highs of 31 degrees are forecast, with humidex values closer to 40.

Officials are warning residents to drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place/

They’re also reminding the public not to leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.



