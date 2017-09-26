Watch CHCH Live
Heat warning continues

A heat warning continues tonight for much of Southern Ontario and Environment Canada has also issued an air pollution warning, making the heat even more dangerous.

Environment Hamilton’s Lynda Lukasik says children & the elderly are the most vulnerable but during a serious heat wave like we’ve been experiencing, everyone needs to take it easy outdoors. But if you do choose to exercise or work outdoors during a heat wave Lukasik says its important to monitor how you feel and stop for lots of water.

Some of the signs of heat stroke may include, nausea, headaches, and dizziness.


