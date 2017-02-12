2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

I Heart Beer Festival showcases craft beer for a good cause

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Health & Lifestyle, News, Ontario
Tags: craft beer, hamilton, I heart beer festival, mcmaster university

Beer lovers in the city spent Saturday afternoon getting a taste of different craft beer from across the region.

The new festival called “I Heart Beer” launched this month. Saturday’s event featured 22 craft brewers from Southern Ontario as well as several local food vendors. Despite the yesterday’s snowfall, over 850 people were in attendance.

Faron Benoit, owner of the beer festival, said the event is meant to educate the public about the various craft beers available all while raising money for McMaster University. Two dollars from every ticket sold will be donated to the university.

 


