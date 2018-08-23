Healthcare Concerns

Hospital unions are worried tonight that healthcare cuts are coming, even though the Tories have promised to tackle the hospital bed crisis. Health workers are concerned that the Ford government’s search for “efficiencies” will mean big cuts in Hamilton.

Premier Doug Ford campaigned on the promise to end hallway healthcare.

But today the union representing hospital staff says it’s crunched the numbers and Ford’s promises won’t add up they way he thinks, saying they’re afraid deep cuts are coming, and by their math, Hamilton stands to lose around 200 hospital beds and hundreds of staff.

In Hamilton, hospitals have been operating over capacity for the last two years, which means patients are being treated in unconventional spaces like hallways and sunrooms.

The bed shortage then causes off load delays for paramedics, sometimes up to two hours or longer.

It leaves the city with only one, or no ambulance at all to respond to emergencies. It’s called a code zero.

We asked to speak to the health minister about the unions concerns today, but were told she wasn’t available. They did send us a statement calling it “speculation” saying:

“This government made clear that it is committed to an efficient, sustainable hospital system that ensures patients receive timely access to quality health care, and is looking forward to making necessary improvements to deliver on that commitment.”

Saying the healthcare crisis should have been the government’s first priority.

The union says here in Ontario hospitals and healthcare are funded and staffed far below other provinces.

They say they’ve reached out to both the Conservatives and the opposition requesting meetings to address their concerns, but haven’t heard back.