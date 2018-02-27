Health Minister Eric Hoskins resigns

Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins announced Monday afternoon that he is resigning as cabinet minister and MPP effective immediately.

Hoskins is leaving his provincial post to head a federal government advisory council looking at a national pharmacare plan that’s expected to be announced in tomorrow’s federal budget.

Hoskins has been a member of provincial parliament for 8 years. First elected in 2009 in the Toronto riding of St. Paul’s serving as cabinet minister in multiple portfolios. In a statement he said,

“In leaving Queen’s Park, I am determined to continue building better healthcare for all Canadians. That path and journey will become clearer in the days ahead.”

Premier Kathleen Wynne released her own statement, appointing Helena Jaczek as his replacement. She’s a former doctor at Women’s College Hospital and also served as Chief Medical Officer of Health in York region.

Hoskins is one of several high-profile Ontario Liberal cabinet ministers, including Deb Matthews and Brad Duguid to step down prior to June’s election.