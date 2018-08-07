Health care workers sign petition to stop repeal of sex-ed curriculum

Nearly 1,800 health-care workers have signed a petition asking the Progressive Conservative government to stop their plans to repeal and replace Ontario’s modernized sex-ed curriculum.

The petition was delivered to the provincial legislature today by NDP leader Andrea Horwath.

The group of health-care workers who signed the petition say repealing the curriculum will put children’s safety and mental health at risk by providing them with outdated information.

Premier Doug Ford has said that the government will engage in a province-wide consultation to create a new lesson plan.

Until then, the government has said that the teachers will use a 1998 version of the curriculum.