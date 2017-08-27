Ch-Ching! Rewards

Health Canada recalling Baby Nests for choking hazard

Posted:
Category: News, Ontario
Tags: baby nests, choking, hazard, health canada


They sound protective and cozy, but Health Canada is warning the public about using so-called Baby Nests to carry their infants.

Health Canada said the Baby Nest’s padded sides pose the risk. However, a spokesperson says there have not been any incidents involving baby nests in Canada.

Health Canada says babies should never be left unattended in the nests, and the Nests shouldn’t be placed inside another product such as a crib, cradle, or playpen.


