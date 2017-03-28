Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Health Canada issues warning about ‘herbal’ skin cream

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Health & Lifestyle
Tags: advisory, health canada, Pure Herbal skin cream, warning

Creamadvisory

Health Canada has issued a warning about a skin cream for children and babies that could pose a serious health risk.

The federal agency says PureCare Herbal Cream, which is promoted as a natural treatment for eczema and psoriasis, contains a prescription steroid and another ingredient not declared on the product label.

Health Canada says the ingredients may cause health effects including skin irritation, dehydration, increased blood pressure and can pose serious risks if ingested.

PureCare Herbal Cream was sold online and through an in-person distribution network.

The agency advises you stop using this product immediately and consult with your health care professional if you have health concerns.

For more information about this advisory, click here.


