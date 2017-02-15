It may be Valentine’s day around the world but today in Mississauga, it is “Hazel McCallion day.”

Hazel celebrated her 96th birthday with hundreds of people, including the Premier of Ontario.

“I just can’t believe the audience that is here today that would take the time to come and wish me a happy birthday.”

Hurricane Hazel was the Mayor of Mississauga for 36 years. She already has hospital wings, schools and Canada day parades named after her. She says having an entire day named after her is an honour.

Hazel retired in 2014 but she’s kept herself busy.

“Chancellor of Sheridan, advisor to VP of university, life guardian of the hospitals.”

A Hazel McCallion exhibit will open at city hall in April.