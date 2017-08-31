Harvey storm update

The U.S. National Hurricane Center is downgrading Harvey to a tropical depression, but says catastrophic flooding continues.

Harvey made landfall again along the Gulf Coast in Louisiana after setting rainfall records in Texas, where tens-of-thousands have been evacuated. More than 60 centimetres of rain fell in just 24-hours. In some places only rooftops are visible, everything else swallowed by the rising floodwaters.

But as the water rushed in so did first responders, pulling soaked and scared survivors to safety. As others scrambled to escape, a young mother died, swept away while trying to save her child.

While the rain has stopped in Houston the search and rescue mission has not, 24 000 National guard troops have been deployed. A dive team today located a family of 6, killed when their van was swept off a Houston bridge. More bodies are expected to be found in homes and cars as the waters from Harvey begin to recede.

About 195 000 people have registered to receive Federal financial assistance, that number is expected to climb. The Canadian Red Cross has launched an official appeal for donations to help victims of the storm that can be done online or by phone.