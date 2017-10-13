Happy Death Day is a horror film directed by Christopher B. Landon (Scout’s Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse). It comes from Blumhouse Productions, the studio behind successful franchises like Paranormal Activity and The Purge, and stars Jessica Rothe and Israel Broussard.

Tree is a blissfully self-centered co-ed whose world revolves around just one person. When she hazily wakes up on the morning of her birthday in the bed of supposed one-night stand Carter, she soon discovers that today is anything but ordinary. Just when Tree is ready to say goodnight to this bizarre birthday, she is brutally murdered by a masked stranger…only to wake up back in the room of the one person alive who also believes she’s experiencing something eerily impossible. As Tree daily finds herself daily getting closer to her real killer, she must shed her inhibitions in order to face everyone’s biggest fear. If she succeeds in unmasking her murderer and stopping this madness, she will hopefully end what has become her personal hell. If she can’t, she will be stuck in an insane loop, reliving a ghoulish nightmare that has become her death day.

“When I read the script, I had the immediate reaction that everybody does: ‘This is the horror-movie version of Groundhog Day,” says Landon. “Why has this not been done before? That was when the light bulb turned on, because the concept alone was a slam dunk to me—it was just really clever.”

Happy Death Day is rated 14A.