2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Happy Birthday Rosa Parks

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World, News
Tags: american, birthday, black history month, bus, civil rights, history, icon, rosa parks, seat, segregation

Today would have been civil rights icon Rosa Park’s 104th birthday.

On December 1, 1955, Parks unintentionally put her name in the history books after she refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger.

That sparked a movement that helped to end legal segregation across the U.S. and garnered her the title of “the mother of the civil rights movement.” In 1999 she was awarded the Congressional gold medal, the highest honor the U.S. can bestow on a civilian.

When she died in 2005, Parks became the first woman in the America’s history to lie in state at the U.S. capitol.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php