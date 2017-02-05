Happy Birthday Rosa Parks

Today would have been civil rights icon Rosa Park’s 104th birthday.

On December 1, 1955, Parks unintentionally put her name in the history books after she refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger.

That sparked a movement that helped to end legal segregation across the U.S. and garnered her the title of “the mother of the civil rights movement.” In 1999 she was awarded the Congressional gold medal, the highest honor the U.S. can bestow on a civilian.

When she died in 2005, Parks became the first woman in the America’s history to lie in state at the U.S. capitol.