Hamilton’s Waterfront Trail at Pier 8 partially closed

A portion of Hamilton’s Waterfront Trail at Pier 8 will be closed daily while crews work to demolish a building on Catharine St. North.

The section of the Waterfront Trail beginning at the foot of Catharine St. North and stretching north toward the water and then west toward the Discovery Centre will be closed to pedestrians and cyclists in both directions.

The closure will only be in effect between Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The demolition work is expected to wrap up at the end of May.