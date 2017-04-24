2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton’s Waterfront Trail at Pier 8 partially closed

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: closed, demolition, hamilton, waterfront trail

Waterfronttrail

A portion of Hamilton’s Waterfront Trail at Pier 8 will be closed daily while crews work to demolish a building on Catharine St. North.

The section of the Waterfront Trail beginning at the foot of Catharine St. North and stretching north toward the water and then west toward the Discovery Centre will be closed to pedestrians and cyclists in both directions.

The closure will only be in effect between Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The demolition work is expected to wrap up at the end of May.


LATEST STORIES

Hamilton man charged after driving wrong way on Red Hill Valley Parkway

Ontario Basic Income Pilot to launch in Hamilton, Brantford, Thunder Bay, and Lindsay

Port Colborne man faces child luring charges

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php