Hamilton’s Santa Claus parade is changing its route

Santa Claus is coming to town but he won’t be taking his normal route in Hamilton.

For the first time in more than 20 years, Hamilton’s Santa Claus parade will run on a new route in the downtown core.

The change has been in the works for some time, according to the parade committee.

Organizers say the old parade route became “too costly” with permits, traffic concerns and construction for the city’s Light Rail Transit (LRT) System slated to start over the next few years on King St. and Main St.

The new route will start on Bay St. North near Stuart St., run south to York Blvd., east to James St. North, north to Strachan St. West and will end on Harbour Front Dr.

“We will continue to have the Santa Claus Parade in the downtown area and accessible to all. We hope that you like the new route and that everyone embraces it,” said the committee.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.