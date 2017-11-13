2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton’s Santa Claus parade is changing its route

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, santa, santa claus parade

2014-1122SantaParade

Santa Claus is coming to town but he won’t be taking his normal route in Hamilton.

For the first time in more than 20 years, Hamilton’s Santa Claus parade will run on a new route in the downtown core.

The change has been in the works for some time, according to the parade committee.

Organizers say the old parade route became “too costly” with permits, traffic concerns and construction for the city’s Light Rail Transit (LRT) System slated to start over the next few years on King St. and Main St.

The new route will start on Bay St. North near Stuart St., run south to York Blvd., east to James St. North, north to Strachan St. West and will end on Harbour Front Dr.

“We will continue to have the Santa Claus Parade in the downtown area and accessible to all. We hope that you like the new route and that everyone embraces it,” said the committee.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.

2017-HSCP-Route-Map (1)


LATEST STORIES

Hamilton’s Santa Claus parade is changing its route

Halton elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault

Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php