Hamilton’s New Year’s Baby arrives one hour after midnight

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News, Ontario
Tags: baby, hamilton, new years, st. joseph's

A special celebration was held today for the first baby born in Hamilton.

Proud mother Ari Osti and father Khagendra Ghimirey welcomed their son Kriansh Ghimirey into the world just after one o’clock this morning at st. joseph’s charlton campus.

Kriansh weighed in at seven pounds – two ounces.

The family enjoyed some well needed rest after the birth, as well as gifts on behalf of Kushies and the hospital’s gift shop.


