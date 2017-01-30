Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton’s Kirk Wilson finally laid to rest about Mexican nightclub shooting

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World, Hamilton, News, Ontario
Tags: blue parrot, funeral, hamilton, Kirk Wilson, night club, playa del carmen, RIP, security, shooting

Funeral services were held today for Kirk Wilson, the well known security guard who was killed in a shooting during the BPM Music Festival in Playa Del Carmen.

Family and friends gathered at the Bay Gardens Funeral Home on Rymal Road near Upper Gage.

Wilson, who is from Hamilton, was one of five people killed at the Blue Parrot Nightclub.

The 49-year-old was a well known security guard in the entertainment industry. He also worked at nightclubs in Hamilton and Toronto.

Wilson leaves behind his wife and two children, both are under the age of 10.

 

 

 

 


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php