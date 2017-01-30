Hamilton’s Kirk Wilson finally laid to rest about Mexican nightclub shooting

Funeral services were held today for Kirk Wilson, the well known security guard who was killed in a shooting during the BPM Music Festival in Playa Del Carmen.

Family and friends gathered at the Bay Gardens Funeral Home on Rymal Road near Upper Gage.

Wilson, who is from Hamilton, was one of five people killed at the Blue Parrot Nightclub.

The 49-year-old was a well known security guard in the entertainment industry. He also worked at nightclubs in Hamilton and Toronto.

Wilson leaves behind his wife and two children, both are under the age of 10.